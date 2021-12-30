Time For Celtics To Actually Consider Jaylen Brown-Ben Simmons Trade?

NESN Logo Sign In

The Celtics, by all accounts, hung up on the 76ers last month — figuratively, if not literally — when Philadelphia reportedly reached out about trading Ben Simmons to Boston for Jaylen Brown.

Well, maybe the Sixers should call back.

Because while there’s a strong argument to be made against such a deal, from Boston’s perspective, the Celtics have spent a lot of time lately licking their wounds. And those struggles aren’t completely connected to the COVID-19 outbreak that has made life even more difficult for the C’s.

There’s now a large enough sample size to suggest something needs to change for Boston to take the next step. The Celtics, who dropped to 16-19 with Wednesday night’s ugly loss to the Los Angeles Clippers at TD Garden, finished 36-36 last season. They’ve done nothing but regress for north of 100 games, a stretch in which they hired a new head coach, Ime Udoka, and replaced Danny Ainge with Brad Stevens as president of basketball operations.

Trading Brown to the Sixers in a blockbuster for Simmons might not cure all that ails the Celtics. Boston’s best course of action, albeit frustratingly tedious, might be to remain patient in the hopes of eventually adding a third star alongside Brown and Jayson Tatum.

But the Celtics’ mounting woes are such that it’s fair to start thinking, if not acting, boldly. And NBA analyst John Hollinger took that step Thursday for The Athletic in assessing seven players — including Simmons — who will dictate much of what happens before the trade deadline.

“While the Sixers still hold out hope for Damian Lillard or Bradley Beal, those options remain unlikely,” Hollinger wrote of a potential Simmons trade. “What are the realistic alternatives? The most prominent one is if Boston would consider shaking things up with a Simmons-Jaylen Brown deal. This would likely be a non-starter in Beantown were it not for the Celtics’ bizarre torpor of the past two seasons, but it’s getting to the point of ‘they might need to look at this.’ (As for reuniting Simmons and Al Horford? Ehhh?)”