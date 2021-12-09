Jeremy Swayman Powers Bruins To Point In Shootout Loss Vs. Canucks

NESN Logo Sign In

Jeremy Swayman has been playing his best hockey of the season as of late, win or lose.

The Boston Bruins began their three-game road trip Wednesday night against the Vancouver Canucks but were not able to pick up the victory, losing in a shootout.

With less than a minute to go in the second period, Swayman kept the Bruins in the game when he made a sprawling save across the crease to stop a two-on-one scoring chance by the Canucks, keeping it 1-0. He stopped 31 shots in the effort.

For more on Boston’s netminder, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.