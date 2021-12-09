Bruins Wrap: Jeremy Swayman Shines But Boston Falls In Shootout Vs. Canucks

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins secured a point in their first game of their three-game road trip to Canada, but weren’t able to pull out a victory as the visitors fell 2-1 in a shootout loss against the Vancouver Canucks.

Boston, who will have another two games in Canada, fell to 12-8-2 while the Canucks improved to 10-15-2.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Special teams played a clear role in Wednesday’s verdict as both regulation goals came on the man-advantage. The Bruins tied the game as Patrice Bergeron deflected in a David Pastrnak shot on the Boston 5-on-3 power play in the third period, but Boston wasn’t able to do much else on the man-advantage. Boston’s power play — which went 1-for-4 in regulation — was a bit out of sorts, perhaps best depicted by their second-period opportunity.

At that point, the Bruins put together what essentially was a pass-first stretch on the man-advantage before a rather predictable shot from Pastrnak. It allowed the Canucks, on the opposite end, to unleash a number of high-danger, shorthanded chances at Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman. It not only limited Boston’s effectiveness and productivity, but essentially gave Vancouver the momentum to score at even strength just minutes later.

It’s obviously not time to sound the alarms as Boston ranks sixth in power-play efficiency this season, but it’s something they’ll have to get turned around now with Brad Marchand back from a three-game suspension. Boston’s penalty kill, on the other hand, had three kills in four chances.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Jeremy Swayman had another fine net between the pipes as he came away with a handful of key stops with the Canucks pressuring late in the contest, and that was after turning away three shorthanded chances at a crucial point of the game in the second period. Swayman had 28 saves on 29 shots in regulation before coming up huge in overtime with another three stops.