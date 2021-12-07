Patriots Fans Will Appreciate Kendrick Bourne’s Take On Win Over Bills

NESN Logo Sign In

Kendrick Bourne touched the ball just once in the New England Patriots’ latest win. He didn’t seem to mind.

After the Patriots ground down the Buffalo Bills in a 14-10 victory Monday night, Bourne posted on Twitter that W’s are the only stat that matters to him.

“I care about WINS!” the wide receiver tweeted Tuesday, “not fantasy points!”

I care about WINS! not fantasy points! — Kendrick Bourne Poly (@BournePoly11) December 7, 2021

Bourne has been one of the Patriots’ most productive pass-catchers this season, but he played just 15 snaps against the Bills, logging one carry for 3 yards and seeing zero targets from quarterback Mac Jones.

He wasn’t alone there. Jones attempted just three total passes in the win, the lowest single-game mark by any Patriots team in franchise history. The rookie QB completed passes to tight end Jonnu Smith and running back Brandon Bolden and had a throw to wide receiver Nelson Agholor broken up.

With heavy winds swirling throughout the game, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels opted for an almost exclusively ground-based offensive game plan. New England barreled through Buffalo’s defense for 222 rushing yards, averaging 5.7 yards per carry on handoffs to running backs Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson and Bolden.