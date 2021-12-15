Mac Jones Injury: Patriots QB Eliminates Any Concern Over Thumb Ailment

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — You don’t need to worry about Mac Jones, Patriots fans.

New England’s starting quarterback was listed on the team’s injury report Tuesday and Wednesday with a thumb injury on his non-throwing hand. But he has been a full participant in each practice this week, per the Patriots, and downplayed the injury during a Wednesday afternoon news conference.

“My thumb’s good,” he said.

The Patriots rookie then was asked whether the injury occurred during practice. Jones confirmed it did not, adding that NFL rules mandated his inclusion on the injury report.

Jones then wiggled his thumbs to reinforce the insignificance of the ailment.

“No, it’s just I had to be put on (the injury report),” he said. “But it’s good, I can move it. I mean, there’s nothing wrong with it. I think it just has to be on there for protection and stuff.”

As for wearing the glove, Jones said he simply wanted to “copy” the other Patriots quarterbacks.