Tom Brady Invokes Bernard Pollard In Joke About 2008 ACL Injury

The season-ending ACL injury that Tom Brady suffered in 2008 was no laughing matter, but the 44-year-old now can joke about it.

As many New England Patriots remember, Brady hurt his knee while being tackled by Kansas City Chiefs safety Bernard Pollard during the 2008 season opener. Brady missed the rest of the season, with Matt Cassel taking over and leading the Patriots to an 11-5 record, which wasn’t good enough for playoff qualification.

That brings us to Tuesday, when Cassel tweeted at Brady about not being included in “Man in the Arena,” a docuseries currently airing on ESPN+.

“Yo Tom Brady, I think my interview for ‘Man in the Arena’ got lost in the mail,” he wrote.

Here was Brady’s response:

We had Matt on speed dial in case Bernard Pollard showed up at the studio https://t.co/9vmtY6cT4t — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 15, 2021

Someone get those three in a room together, ASAP.