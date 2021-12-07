Patriots Players Certainly Noticed Weirdness Of Week 13 Win Vs. Bills

NESN Logo Sign In

What a weird night.

The New England Patriots got what they hoped for as they took down the Buffalo Bills on the road Monday night, but it certainly wasn’t your typical current-day football game.

New England relied on its ground game due in large part to insane weather that featured a mixture of snow and strong winds even reaching as high as 50 miles per hour. Quarterback Mac Jones threw the ball just three times.

You read that right, it isn’t a typo.

Jones and the Patriots threw just three passes as they took down the Bills 14-10 to retain the top spot in the AFC East and the AFC overall. After the game, some of the players didn’t shy away from the weirdness of the win.

“We knew it was going to be windy. You can’t control it, there’s no on and off switch. But you can just go out there and have the right mindset and understand that everything’s not going to be perfect,” Jones said via team-provided audio. “I don’t think there will be a game like that in a long time, but when it is you can’t control it. You just got to go out there and do your job.”

Center David Andrews hadn’t seen a game like Monday night’s in his entire football career, even dating back to childhood.