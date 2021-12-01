Red Sox, Kevin Plawecki Agree To One-Year Contract To Avoid Arbitration

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox have avoided arbitration with one of their players.

Boston on Wednesday announced it agreed to terms on a one-year contract Kevin Plawecki for the 2022 Major League Baseball season. The catcher started 40 games for the Red Sox in 2021 and batted .287 with seven doubles, three home runs and 15 RBIs.

The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier reported the deal is worth $2.25 million.

The Red Sox tendered contracts to all but Tim Locastro on Tuesday. That means the players tendered will be under team control next season, they just need to work out a salary.