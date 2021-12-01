Red Sox Roster Moves: Tim Locastro Non-Tendered, Becomes Free Agent

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox on Tuesday formally announced several roster moves, headlined by the non-tendering of outfielder Tim Locastro.

Boston claimed Locastro off waivers from the New York Yankees Nov. 5. But less than a month later, he will enter free agency.

He spent the first half of the season with the Arizona Diamondbacks but appeared in just nine games for New York, hitting .190. Overall, he finished with a .180 batting average with two home runs and seven RBIs through 64 appearances last season — though he made up for a middling presence in the box with some speed on the base paths.

The Red Sox did lock down relief pitcher Ryan Brasier, signing him to a one-year deal and thus avoiding arbitration. Robert Murray of Fansided reported the contract is worth $1.4 million.

In addition, the Red Sox announced it will tender contracts to the 27 unsigned players on its 40-man roster.