Teddy Bridgewater Injury: Broncos Quarterback Carted Off Vs. Bengals

NESN Logo Sign In

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered a scary injury during the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was carted off the field because of it.

Bridgewater left his feet and went airborne in pursuit of a first down before getting drilled from behind by a Bengals defender. He stayed on the ground with his face mask down in the turf under the medical staff came on to the field.

You can watch the play here.

Bridgewater was carted off on a backboard with his face mask removed from his helmet. He was taken to the hospital out of precaution, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, and it was reported the veteran signal-caller was moving his extremities.

It was deemed to be a head injury.

Drew Lock took over under center for the Broncos.