Antonio Brown Fallout: What Bruce Arians, Tom Brady Had To Say After Social Media Rants

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the best soap opera in football right now, and some of the main parties discussed the Antonio Brown drama Thursday.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians and quarterback Tom Brady both spoke to the media Thursday afternoon, shortly after the latest in the Brown saga. The now-former Bucs receiver ripped Arians, alleging he tried to make him play hurt while also putting Brady’s friend and longtime trainer Alex Guerrero on blast.

Arians wasn’t scheduled to speak Thursday, but he called an audible shortly after the team released a statement refuting some of Brown’s claims while also announcing they terminated his contract. In his brief press conference Thursday, Arians shed some light on what he says happened between him and Brown on Sunday that preceded the receiver’s outburst that ended with him storming off the field.

Here’s everything Arians said Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Brady fulfilled part of his weekly media obligations, fielding plenty of questions about Brown. The quarterback has vouched for Brown at every turn since they became teammates in New England, but Brown directing part of his outburst at Guerrero puts Brady in an awkward spot. The QB didn’t want to go into much detail at all when pressed about the latest developments.

Brady’s full press conference can be seen below.

The Bucs play the Carolina Panthers on Sunday to end their regular season before opening their Super Bowl postseason defense in the NFL Wild Card round.