Antonio Brown Posts Texts From, Rips Alex Guerrero; Jabs Tom Brady

NESN Logo Sign In

Now that his lawyer has spoken, Antonio Brown is going scorched earth on those he thinks wronged him.

Brown was cut — although not officially — Sunday for removing his equipment and running off the field during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ eventual win over the New York Jets.

Since then, there has been a ton of finger-pointing about who is in the wrong, with most of it centered around Brown and Bucs head coach Bruce Arians.

But now caught in the crossfire is Tom Brady and his trainer Alex Guerrero. As Brown shared texts from people (like Arians), he posted one exchange with Guerrero. He called out Brady in the Instagram story version of the post, and referred to the quarterback indirectly on Twitter (in a post Brown has since deleted, likely because he posted his bank information).

On Instagram, the caption read: “(Tom Brady’s) guy (Alex Guerrero) charging me 100k never doing the work on me! how u even work wit people like this! This what I was dealing wit.”

The texts are timestamped from the morning of Christmas Eve, so whatever was happening here, it was going on even before the ordeal in New York. It’s also tough to tell fully what’s going on. Guerrero sounds amenable to sending Brown what he’s asking for — Brown literally posted the text with his bank account and routing numbers in the tweet — but Brown paints the situation as him getting hosed out of money.

Brady implored people to show compassion to Brown in the aftermath of what happened Sunday. The quarterback has done a lot for Brown, but time will tell if these public call-outs will be enough to completely fracture that relationship.