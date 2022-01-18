Brad Marchand Fires Back At Vincent Trocheck, Who Chirped Bruins Star

NESN Logo Sign In

Vincent Trocheck on Tuesday was asked if he sees some similarities between his game and Brad Marchand’s.

It appears Marchand does not agree with his answer.

Trocheck was posed the question ahead of the Carolina Hurricanes’ game against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Trocheck first responded with a zinger, asking the reporter if he was calling him a rat, before answering that it was a fair comparison to make.

Marchand apparently took umbrage with that, firing back on Instagram with pictures of their career stats (in a post that was later deleted).

To be fair, the question was more centered around their ability to get under their opponents’ skin. But, the point largely remains.

Either way, things will be settled on the ice Tuesday night.

Puck drop is set for after the Willie O’Ree retirement ceremony, which is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET. You can watch the ceremony and the game on NESN, with pregame coverage starting at 6.