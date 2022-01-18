Willie O’Ree Number-Retirement Ceremony Headlines Tuesday’s Programming Slate On NESN

NESN Logo Sign In

Willie O’Ree’s big night will enshrine Tuesday as a hockey fan’s delight.

The Boston Bruins will retire the trailblazer’s No. 22 on Tuesday night at TD Garden, and NESN will air the ceremony live starting at 7 p.m. ET. The O’Ree number-retirement is the headliner of Tuesday’s Bruins legends-themed slate of programming, which will run through the day and night.

It all will begin at 1 p.m. with NESN’s retrospective on the Bruins’ 50-goal scorers. Specials on Bruins greats Cam Neely and Ray Bourque will follow before giving way to the build-up to Tuesday night’s O’Ree ceremony and the Bruins versus Carolina Hurricanes game.

See NESN’s full schedule of Bruins legends themed programming below:

1 p.m. — NESN Retro: Bruins 50-Goal Scorers

2 p.m. — Cam Neely: The Definitive Bruin

3 p.m. — Cam Neely: Call to the Hall

4 p.m. — Ray Bourque: Call to the Hall

5 p.m. — Ray Bourque Jersey Retirement Ceremony

5:30 p.m. — Bruins Academy

6 p.m. — Bruins Pregame Shootout

6:30 p.m. — Bruins Face-Off Live

7 p.m. — Willie O’Ree Jersey Retirement Ceremony

7:15 p.m. — Bruins vs. Hurricanes

10 p.m. — Bruins Overtime Live

10:30 p.m. — Bruins Postgame Final

11 p.m. — NESN After Hours Live