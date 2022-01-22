Bruins’ Connor Clifton, Brandon Carlo Each Drop Gloves With Jets

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — Things were getting chippy early at TD Garden on Saturday as the Boston Bruins hosted the Winnipeg Jets in an afternoon tilt, and defensemen Connor Clifton and Brandon Carlo each walked away with wins in their respective bouts.

Clifton dropped the gloves and threw hands with Jets forward Jansen Harkins just five minutes into the opening period. Clifton got the best of Harkins, too, essentially rag-dolling the Jets forward to the ground. You can watch it here courtesy of Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan.

Carlo then took on Austin Poganski 13 minutes into the period. And while it wasn’t Carlo who was fishing for it, the Bruins blueliner came out on top by taking down Poganski. You can watch that here, too, courtesy of Ryan.

Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk went into the boards hard which started another dust up between the two clubs. Grzelcyk was injured on the play before heading to the dressing room. All four parties involved in the fights were assessed five-minute penalties.

Winnipeg took a 2-1 lead over the Bruins after the first period.