Charlie McAvoy Traveled To Tampa With Bruins Ahead Of Game Vs. Lightning

It appears that lower-body injury Charlie McAvoy is dealing with is healing just fine.

The Bruins defenseman was absent from Boston’s 3-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday after blocking a few shots over its last few games. Head coach Bruce Cassidy seemed confident McAvoy would miss just the one game, and that still seems to be the case.

The Bruins took off for Florida on Friday and posted a few pictures to their Twitter of some of the team getting ready to board a plane from snow Boston to warm Tampa. McAvoy was in one of those photos and was packed and ready to go.

Check it out:

That’s certainly a positive sign and a likely indication he will suit up at Amalie Arena for Bruins-Lightning.