NFL Suspending Antonio Brown, Two Others For COVID-19 Violations

The NFL officially has come to a conclusion on the insane Antonio Brown COVID-19 controversy.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver’s former chef recently alleged that Brown gave the NFL a fake COVID-19 vaccination card — and even said he got it from one of his teammates — and although there was plenty of pushback, it appears as though it was the truth.

Brown, his lawyers and even the Buccaneers organization all came out and denied the usage of a fake vaccination card but after an investigation of their own, the NFL officially has suspended Brown, Tampa Bay safety Mike Edwards and free agent John Franklin III each for three games for misrepresenting their vaccination status.

“The NFLPA represented the three players during a joint NFL-NFLPA review into the recent allegations that players misrepresented their vaccination status under the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 Protocols,” the league said in a press release. “That review supported those allegations and found that the three players violated the protocols.”

Soon after the news broke Thursday the Buccaneers released a statement in response.

“We appreciate the league?s timely handling of this matter and recognize the importance of the health and safety protocols that have been established. We will continue to implement all league COVID-19 protocols.?

The trio won’t be eligible to return to the field until Week 16 at the earliest. This isn’t the first time an NFL player’s vaccination status — or lack thereof — has been the center of controversy this season as Aaron Rodgers also made headlines after heavily hinting he he had the vaccine and then it came out he actually did not. The Green Bay Packers quarterback and organization each faced fines for their violations, but no suspension was handed out at that time.