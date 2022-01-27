Jake DeBrusk Pots Sweet Equalizer On Rush For Bruins Vs. Avalanche

NESN Logo Sign In

Jake DeBrusk is feeling himself right now.

The Boston Bruins winger entered Wednesday night’s showdown against the Western Conference-leading Colorado Avalanche with three points over his last two games and added another with his seventh goal of the season in the second period to knot the score at one.

With the Bruins staring at a one-goal deficit, DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle snuck through the neutral zone and had a juicy two-on-one opportunity and the 25-year-old took it himself and absolutely buried it past Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper.

You can check out a video of the goal right here, courtesy of Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan.

With the goal, DeBrusk now has two goals in the Bruins’ last four games.