Charlie Coyle, Brad Marchand Net Insanely Quick Back-To-Back Goals

The Boston Bruins had a second period for the ages Wednesday.

Well, it was more like an incredible six-minute stretch.

First, Jake DeBrusk tied the game between Boston and the Colorado Avalanche at 1-1 with his seventh goal of the season 7:10 into the second period. Charlie Coyle then handed the Bruins the 2-1 lead with an impressive 5-on-3 goal right on the doorstep past Avalanche netminder Darcy Kuemper 12:16 into the period.

Brad Marchand joined the party with his team-leading 21st goal of the season just one minute and 15 seconds later to extend the Bruins’ lead to two with a power play goal of his own.

You can check out video of both goals below:

CC on the PP. ? pic.twitter.com/wf3rrv7DMR — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 27, 2022

BRAD MARCHAND – CERTIFIED SNIPER ? pic.twitter.com/1cr9q641C4 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 27, 2022

Now that’s how you mount a quick comeback.