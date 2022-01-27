Charlie Coyle, Brad Marchand Net Insanely Quick Back-To-Back Goals

The Boston Bruins had a second period for the ages Wednesday.
Well, it was more like an incredible six-minute stretch.
First, Jake DeBrusk tied the game between Boston and the Colorado Avalanche at 1-1 with his seventh goal of the season 7:10 into the second period. Charlie Coyle then handed the Bruins the 2-1 lead with an impressive 5-on-3 goal right on the doorstep past Avalanche netminder Darcy Kuemper 12:16 into the period.
Brad Marchand joined the party with his team-leading 21st goal of the season just one minute and 15 seconds later to extend the Bruins’ lead to two with a power play goal of his own.
You can check out video of both goals below:
Now that’s how you mount a quick comeback.