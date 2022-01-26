Jaylen Brown Reached Impressive Milestone In Blowout Win Of Kings

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics put up their most complete game of the season Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings and Jaylen Brown reached an impressive milestone in the process.

Boston destroyed the Kings by a score of 128-75 and Brown had an impressive game overall scoring 30 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out three assists across just the first three quarters. Brown hit five threes on the night and in doing so passed Celtics legend and NBA Hall of Famer Larry Bird on the Boston all-time three-point list, according to Celtics play-by-play man Sean Grande.

Lost in all the other crazy history Tuesday night, Jaylen Brown passed Larry Bird for 6th on the Celtics all-time 3-point list. pic.twitter.com/dAtng0xMks — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) January 26, 2022

Bird finished his career with 649 total 3-pointers and now is seventh on the Celtics’ all-time list after Brown moved ahead of him. At 654 Brown now is just behind teammates Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart on the list but has a significant way to go before catching Paul Pierce.