Mike Reilly Placed In COVID-19 Protocol Ahead Of Bruins-Hurricanes

The Boston Bruins are getting two defensemen out of the COVID-19 protocol, but now one is going into it.

Mike Reilly was placed in the league’s health and safety protocol ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

This news comes as the Bruins were set to welcome the returns of Matt Grzelcyk and Connor Clifton to the lineup after their stints on the COVID-19 list. Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy on Tuesday morning didn’t commit to who would come out with the looming returns, but losing Reilly basically makes that a moot point.

The most-likely situation is Grzelcyk will be at his usual spot on the top pairing with Charlie McAvoy, while Clifton and Derek Forbort will be together, leaving Urho Vaakanainen to take Reilly’s place on the second pair with Brandon Carlo.

Vaakanainen had been playing well but was shaping up to be the odd man out with Grzelcyk and Clifton back — that is, unless the Bruins pulled a more established player. Now, Vaakanainen will get a longer opportunity to prove he belongs as an NHL regular.

If Grzelcyk, Clifton or anyone else can’t go for some reason, Tyler Lewington figures to be the next man up with John Moore hurt.

Puck drop for Hurricanes-Bruins is set for after the Willie O’Ree number retirement ceremony at TD Garden, which is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET. The ceremony and game itself will be on NESN, with pregame coverage set to begin at 6.