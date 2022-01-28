Northeastern’s Jim Madigan Named To Beanpot Hall Of Fame

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s easy to understand why Jim Madigan will take his place among Beanpot legends.

The Northeastern University Director of Athletics and Recreation has been named to the Beanpot Hall of Fame, Northeastern announced Friday in a press release. The Beanpot will present Madigan with an award Feb. 14 at TD Garden prior to the Beanpot Tournament Championship Game.

“The significance of this tournament to the four schools and the City of Boston is unmatched,” Madigan said, per Northeastern. “When I think of the iconic names who have come before, to be included in the Beanpot Hall of Fame with incredibly gifted players, coaches and administrators is tremendously humbling.”

Madigan is one of just four people who have won the Beanpot as a player, assistant coach and head coach, joining Boston University’s Jack Parker and David Quinn. Madigan is set to become Northeastern’s 15th inductee into the Beanpot Hall of Fame.

“To be part of such an exclusive group is a privilege, and I would like to thank the Beanpot Committee for this recognition,” Madigan said. “I look forward to an exciting tournament in 2022 as we return to TD Garden for the first two Mondays in February.”