Patriots Rooting Guide: Carson Wentz Update Serves As Positive Sign

The Indianapolis Colts activated quarterback Carson Wentz from the the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, and while he is not officially cleared, the expectation that Wentz will play Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

It serves as a welcomed development for the New England Patriots, specifically.

The Patriots can earn a postseason berth in Week 17 should they beat the 2-13 Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium AND the scorching-hot Colts defeat the Raiders. The chance that Indianapolis is able to help out New England in that scenario becomes greater with Wentz taking snaps rather than sixth-rounder Sam Ehlinger. Indianapolis is an 8.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Go Colts.

Of note, the Patriots could still earn a playoff berth in Week 17 without the help of the Colts. The Patriots would also qualify for the postseason with a win over the Jaguars AND a Miami Dolphins loss to the Tennessee Titans.

If the Patriots, Raiders and Dolphins all win in Week 17 then New England will not be able to clinch until Week 18 when it travels to Miami for a regular-season finale. The Patriots, obviously, would rather have their playoff spot official before then, especially considering they’ve lost six of their last eight games in Miami. Tennessee is a three-point home favorite.

Go Titans.