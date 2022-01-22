Titans First Team Since Patriots To Do This In Playoffs Vs. Bengals

The Titans recorded three sacks in the first quarter Saturday

The Tennessee Titans didn’t get off to the start they hoped for Saturday against the Cincinnati Bengals but they were there were some positives.

Tennessee became the first team to record three sacks in the first quarter of a playoff game since the New England Patriots did in Super Bowl XXXIX against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Mike Vrabel had played a role with both of the last two teams to accomplish the feat. Vrabel obviously is the current head coach of the Titans, and actually recorded one of the sacks for the Patriots in the Super Bowl against the Eagles.

It’s an obscure stat likely doesn’t mean much, but for what it’s worth, the Patriots won the game when they did it.

