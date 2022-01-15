Watch Brad Marchand Break Tie Vs. Predators With Goal For Bruins

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — Brad Marchand wasn’t going to let his banged-up broken nose stop him from helping the Bruins.

The Boston forward got elbowed in the face by Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi in the second period, and while there was no penalty, Marchand needed to get gauze in his nose after breaking it last week.

But nevertheless, Marchand persisted.

With the game tied 2-2 Saturday afternoon at TD Garden, Marchand sniped the puck from the face-off circle to give the Bruins a 3-2 lead.

Check it out:

Nine straight 20-goal seasons for 63. pic.twitter.com/Hg2EhJJgBo — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 15, 2022

That was Marchand’s 20th goal of the season, and he now has nine straight seasons with at least 20 tallies.