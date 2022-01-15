Bruins Wrap: Taylor Hall Keeps Win Streak Alive In 4-3 Overtime Victory Vs. Predators

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The Bruins continued their win streak with a thrilling 4-3 overtime win against the Predators on Saturday afternoon at TD Garden.

Boston improved to 22-11-2, while Nashville fell to 24-12-3.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The line changes have worked.

It’s been two weeks since head coach Bruce Cassidy bumped David Pastrnak from the first to second line to play with Taylor Hall and Erik Haula and Craig Smith up to the first line with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron. The B’s have gotten their best play from Smith and Pastrnak this season.

But more than the top two lines, the secondary scoring also has been prominent since the new year. It’s clear the changes weren’t just something that worked for a game or two, but rather something that looks like has been a game-changer for Boston.

The defense wasn’t perfect Saturday, but it was nice to see Urho Vaakanainen — playing on the top defense pairing alongside Charlie McAvoy — play with confidence and bring the puck to the net. With Matt Grzelcyk still in protocol, some new faces in the lineup while others remain in COVID-19 protocol and McAvoy a little banged up, we know the defense wasn’t at its best.