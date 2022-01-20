What Bill Belichick Told Josh Allen After Patriots’ Playoff Loss To Bills

NESN Logo Sign In

After Josh Allen shredded the New England Patriots on Saturday in one of the best offensive performances in NFL history, Bill Belichick personally congratulated the Buffalo Bills quarterback.

Allen said Thursday on “The Pat McAfee Show” that Belichick sought him out in the Buffalo locker room after the Bills’ 47-17 evisceration of the Patriots at Highmark Stadium.

“He came up to me, which is really cool,” Allen said. “I’ve got a lot of respect for him and what he’s done over his career, and obviously he’s one of the, if not the, greatest coach of all time. So for him to come up to me after a game and give me some kudos and dap me up meant a lot to me, just knowing the type of coach that he is, the type of players that he’s been around and he’s coached, and obviously the success that he’s had throughout his career. It was a pretty cool moment for me.”

As for what Belichick told him, Allen said it was “just more respect.”

“Like, ‘What you did out there was awesome,’ ” the QB said. “‘You played well tonight. We didn’t have an answer.’ Again, I shared respect right back, obviously, because I’m a big fan of his and I could go on and on about the accolades that he has. But again, for a coach to do that, that high caliber, was pretty special.”

"I'm a big fan of Bill Belichick & for him to give me kudos after the game meant a lot" ~@JoshAllenQB#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/HXeWAGxheO — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 20, 2022

Allen was phenomenal in the wild-card playoff matchup, going 21-for-25 for 308 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions and a near-perfect 157.6 passer rating. He also rushed for 66 yards on six carries, including runs of 26 and 15 yards on the game’s opening drive.