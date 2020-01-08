Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Pastrnak has proven himself essential in the Boston Bruins’ first strikes.

The Bruins right wing extended his streak of involvement in game-opening goals to six Tuesday during Boston’s 6-2 win over the Nashville Predators. In doing so, he became just the eighth player in NHL history to score or assist the opening goal of a game in six or or more contests, according to the NHL.

David Pastrnak factored on the game-opening goal for the sixth straight contest, joining rare company in the process. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/5ji5CJA4A5 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 8, 2020

Pastrnak scored Tuesday just 96 seconds into the first period, extending his point streak to 11 contests, in addition to the aforementioned run of game-opening goal involvements.

He’ll have the chance to stretch his impressive streaks further Thursday when the Bruins host the Winnipeg Jets at TD Garden.

