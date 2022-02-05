How Celtics Earned Longest Win Streak, Got Rid Of ‘Disgusting Taste’

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics put together four wins in a row for the first time all season.

The streak took a while to earn thanks to injuries and a COVID-19 outbreak that swept the NBA — only adding more challenges to Ime Udoka’s job as a first-year head coach. But Boston turned things around in January and has carried that success into February, earning a 12-6 record since the start of last month.

Objectively, the Celtics have put together their best stretch of the season.

“S— — it’s just sick of losing, I guess,” Rob Williams said of the chang after recording 11 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and five blocks against the Detroit Pistons.

“Sick of going out like that. Sick of having the disgusting taste in your mouth.”

That mentality set in around the same time Boston got to benefit from its preferred starting five of Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Al Horford and Rob Williams — the best defensive lineup in the NBA.

On top of that, Udoka has tightened the rotation to eight-or-nine players the last few nights — a number much more realistic of a contending team.