Matt Ryan Subtly References Super Bowl LI While Honoring Tom Brady

Tom Brady is feeling the love from the football world, including from arguably his biggest victim.

Matt Ryan, infamously bested by the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI, took time Tuesday to honor Brady after the NFL legend announced his retirement. The Atlanta Falcons quarterback even referenced the worst night of his professional career.

“Congrats Tom Brady on an amazing 22-year career,” Ryan tweeted. “7 Super Bowls (wish it was 6) and countless other records will be hard for anyone to pass. Appreciate you setting the standard for QB play in this league. I’ve always admired your discipline, dedication, and relentless competitiveness. Wishing you the best in this next chapter.”

So, what is Brady’s next chapter?

That remains to be seen. For now, New Englanders just want to know whether Brady and the Patriots will collaborate in the near future to celebrate his historic career.