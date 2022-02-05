This Mic’d Up Video Of Matthew Judon Shows Him Having Grand Old Time At Pro Bowl

NESN Logo Sign In

Matthew Judon is enjoying his time at his third career Pro Bowl.

The Patriots linebacker, along with Mac Jones, J.C. Jackson and Matthew Slater, were selected to represent New England in this year’s game in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium.

A video was posted from the Patriots’s Twitter account that featured a mic’d up Judon who was having a lot of fun ahead of Sunday’s game. Judon is shown spending time with his kids and singing.

It’s pretty wholesome, check it out:

.@man_dammn on the mic is just too good ? pic.twitter.com/yvSsxebMRU — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 5, 2022

The Pro Bowl is set for Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.