This Mic’d Up Video Of Matthew Judon Shows Him Having Grand Old Time At Pro Bowl

Judon certainly is enjoying himself

by

Matthew Judon is enjoying his time at his third career Pro Bowl.

The Patriots linebacker, along with Mac Jones, J.C. Jackson and Matthew Slater, were selected to represent New England in this year’s game in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium.

A video was posted from the Patriots’s Twitter account that featured a mic’d up Judon who was having a lot of fun ahead of Sunday’s game. Judon is shown spending time with his kids and singing.

It’s pretty wholesome, check it out:

The Pro Bowl is set for Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

More NFL:

Patriots Mailbag: Thoughts On Tom Brady’s Farewell, Pats’ OC Search
Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron
Previous Article

Here’s How Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron Fared In Accuracy Shooting Competition
New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons
Next Article

It’s Been Five Years Since Patriots Were Down 28-3 To Falcons In Super Bowl LI

Picked For You

Related