Is Tom Brady Actually Retired? Kevin Wildes Floats NFL Comeback Theory

Kevin Wildes, a talking head on FS1, wondered Wednesday whether Tom Brady’s eyebrow-raising retirement Instagram post left the door open for “something massive” between the quarterback and the New England Patriots.

Maybe a one-day contract. Maybe a statue outside Gillette Stadium. Maybe a separate social media blowout to celebrate Brady’s two decades in Foxboro. Who knows.

Well, on Thursday, Wildes offered another theory regarding TB12, who seemingly announced his NFL retirement Tuesday after spending his final two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I do not,” Wildes said on “First Things First” of whether he believes Brady is actually retired. “First of all, he hasn’t said he’s retired. So I do think that the door is slightly open. I think he’ll be retired when he submits his retirement papers to the league office.

“Here’s the thing: I don’t think that this is a hot take that Brady is more likely to come back than stay retired. And I understand why people are like, ‘Huh? What? Why? That would be so weird.’ It’s not. Because I think people are looking at it through three superstars and their own personal experiences.”

"I do not. He hasn't said he's retired. The door is slightly open. He'll be retired when he submits his retirement papers to the league office. Could I see him coming back in the middle of the season? Yes." ? @kevinwildes pic.twitter.com/adR9x8RHkP — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 3, 2022

Brady performed at an MVP-caliber level during the 2021 season. So, his decision to walk away really has nothing to do with his ability to perform between the lines.