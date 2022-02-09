Matthew Judon Explains What Went Wrong In Patriots’ Late-Season Slide

NESN Logo Sign In

In mid-December, the New England Patriots owned the No. 1 seed in the AFC and arguably the NFL’s top defense. Then, they collapsed.

New England proceeded to lose four of its last five games following its Week 14 bye, including a 47-17 Buffalo Bills spanking in the wild-card round. During that span, the Patriots’ formidable defense disintegrated, suddenly struggling to force turnovers (one over their final four losses), rush the passer (two sacks, seven quarterback hits) and stop the run (177 yards allowed per game with just seven tackles for loss).

What happened? What went wrong? Pro Bowl outside linebacker Matthew Judon offered his take during an appearance Wednesday on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Felger & Mazz.”

In Judon’s opinion, Patriots defenders began freelancing during the team’s late-season nosedive, trying too hard to make plays rather than following their assigned roles.

“I don’t know, honestly,” he said, speaking from Super Bowl LVI Radio Row. “We kind of just played some good teams, and we weren’t playing our best ball. And you can’t do that at the end of the season. It’s really no excuse. I wish I could be like, ‘Well, this person got hurt,’ but it wasn’t that. It wasn’t that.

“It was just we weren’t playing good football, and I think after like two games, then everybody tried to start making a play. Like, ‘I’m going to be the player that do this. I’m going to be the player that do that,’ instead of just playing within the defensive scheme and stuff like that. And I kind of think that’s kind of what happened.”

Judon’s play also deteriorated down the stretch. He tied the Bill Belichick single-season franchise record for sacks (12 1/2) in Week 13 but failed to register a single sack over the Patriots’ final five games, managing just one QB hit and one TFL.