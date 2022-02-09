Patriots Star Matthew Judon Offers Candid Thoughts On ‘Baller’ Mac Jones

NESN Logo Sign In

Matthew Judon, like seemingly everyone else on the Patriots, thinks highly of Mac Jones.

New England’s star linebacker was a guest during Wednesday’s episode of 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Felger & Mazz,” which was on-site at Super Bowl LVI Radio Row. After taking questions about the struggles of the Patriots defense in the final quarter of the season, Judon was asked for his thoughts on Jones, both in terms of the quarterback’s ability and personality.

In case you missed it, the typically buttoned-up Jones went viral after busting out a “Griddy” dance during Sunday’s NFL Pro Bowl.

“Baller,” Judon said of his teammate. ” … Mac is a very cool dude, and he’s a great leader. Very intelligent of the game and where the ball needs to go. Everything like that. I love Mac as a quarterback and as a person, who he is. And I think he’s gonna be great for New England, he’s gonna be great for our offense.

“I think he’s gonna be just a great player, individually.”

Judon easily was the best player on the Patriots defense during the first half of the season. But it was a different story down the stretch, with Judon ultimately benched at the start of New England’s divisional-round loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Making sure Judon returns to his early-2021 form will be a top priority as the Patriots gear up for Year 3 of the post-Tom Brady era.