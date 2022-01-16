When It Mattered Most, Matthew Judon Played His Worst For Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

Through the first 13 weeks of the 2021 season, Matthew Judon was a legitimate NFL Defensive Player of the Year candidate. By the end, he didn’t even sniff second-team All-Pro honors and played just 22 snaps after not starting in his team’s wild-card loss to the Bills.

As a result, it’s hard to contextualize the first season in New England for a player whom the Patriots signed to a four-year, $56 million contract. However, one thing is clear: When it mattered most, Judon played his worst football for the Patriots.

The 29-year-old linebacker racked up 12 1/2 sacks and a ridiculous 59 quarterback pressures over the first 13 weeks of the season. In his final five games, including Saturday night’s 47-17 loss in Buffalo, Judon registered zero sacks and only five QB pressures.

His 22 snaps at Highmark Stadium were the fewest of the season if you remove the Week 17 Jacksonville Jaguars game, in which he essentially got the day off. Judon started every game this season except the Jaguars game and the wild-card loss. He brushed off questions about not starting during his postgame news conference, but the reality is that Judon, a Pro Bowler, didn’t check into Saturday night’s game until the Bills’ fourth offensive play.

Health might have had something to do with it. We’ll find out in the coming days and weeks whether Judon was limited down the stretch with an injury. For now, all we have to go on is his late-season production, which wasn’t good.

Judon’s three worst Pro Football Focus grades of the season all came against the Bills, with the veteran getting progressively worse in each matchup.

Week 13: 44.5

Week 16: 43.2

Wild card: 37.0.