Philipp Grubauer has not lived up to expectations.

The Boston Bruins take on the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night, hoping to keep the momentum up after their huge win against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday.

Grubauer is 12-22-4 with a .887 save percentage, so the Bruins should do their best to take advantage in this game.

