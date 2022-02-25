This Stat Shows Just How Much Celtics Have Dominated Nets Lately

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics have played the Nets twice in their last six games and it’s been ugly for Brooklyn both times.

Boston has been one of the hottest teams in the NBA since Jan. 1 — even building a nine-game win streak before the All-Star break — and fortunately has faced a shorthanded Nets squad two times.

In both cases, Brooklyn was without Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, James Harden and now Ben Simmons, and the Celtics took full advantage.

The Celtics’ third and 11th biggest leads this season have come against the Nets in the last two matchups, as compiled by Boston play-by-play announcer Sean Grande.

Two games in 16 days in Brooklyn for the Celtics…both on TNT…both ugly…



7 of the Celtics 11 largest leads this year have come on the road… pic.twitter.com/QoU6b9czyf — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) February 25, 2022

Obviously the Nets haven’t been at full-strength in either matchup, but this certainly is a positive trend for the Celtics.