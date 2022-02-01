Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Bruins-Kraken To Win Signed Patrice Bergeron Puck, $250 Gift Card

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins return home to face the Seattle Kraken, and the matchup marks another opportunity for fans to prove their predictive skills.

Viewers who watch Tuesday’s Bruins-Kraken game on NESN can compete to win a puck signed by Patrice Bergeron and a $250 gift card by playing NESN Games’ “Predict The Game” contest. Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.

NESN’s Bruins-Kraken broadcast will feature prompts for fans to answer predictive questions as the matchup unfolds. “Predict The Game” players also can find additional questions online, with each correct prediction boosting their chances of winning.

The first question in Tuesday’s contest will appear during “Bruins Face-Off Live,” which begins at 6:30 p.m. ET. Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The winner of Tuesday’s contest will be entered into a random drawing for the grand prize. The more you play, the more likely you are to win.

Click here to play!