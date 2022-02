NESN Logo Sign In

Remember the name T.J. Semptimphelter.

The freshman goalie for Northeastern University made just his fourth career start and recorded 41 saves in his Beanpot debut against Boston College. Semptimphelter stepped up big-time in the absence of sophomore Devon Levi who elected to participate in the Winter Olympics for Team Canada.

With a 3-1 win over Boston College, the Huskies will go for their fourth straight Beanpot title when they face Boston University on Monday.