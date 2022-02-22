Zdeno Chara Will Tie Chris Chelios For Most Games Played By NHL Defenseman

NESN Logo Sign In

Zdeno Chara will add another bullet point to his already-impressive NHL résumé Tuesday night.

The Islanders blueliner will tie Chris Chelios for most games played by a defenseman with 1,651 when New York takes on the Seattle Kraken. Chara figures to break the record Thursday against the San Jose Sharks.

“(It’s remarkable), especially for a guy his size, how long he’s lasted and how effective he’s been throughout his career,” Chelios told NHL.com. “I’ve met Zdeno a couple of times and spoke with him, but you talk with anyone around the league, he’s just a great guy, great team guy.”

Chara, who’ll turn 45 years old in March, spent 14 seasons as the captain of the Boston Bruins, winning the Norris Trophy in 2009 and the Stanley Cup in 2011.

Chelios last played in the NHL for the Atlanta Thrashers in 2010. He spent 26 seasons in the NHL and is a three-time Stanley Cup champion.

The Islanders, as it stands, are out of the playoff picture with about three months left in the 2021-22 season. It’s unclear whether Chara will continue playing after this year.