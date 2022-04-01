Bruins’ Marc McLaughlin Credits Boston College, Jerry York For Success

NESN Logo Sign In

Marc McLaughlin didn’t miss a step in getting involved with the Boston Bruins.

The Billerica, Mass., native signed with his hometown team as an undrafted free agent on March 15. After being assigned to AHL Providence, he made his NHL debut pretty suddenly, slotting into the lineup Thursday night in a dominant win against the New Jersey Devils. McLaughlin scored a goal as part of a six-point second period in Boston’s 8-1 win.

While it seems like McLaughlin showed up ready to play out of nowhere, he was quick to give credit to the people who helped him throughout his amateur career.

McLaughlin credited his time in the USHL with Cedar Rapids and especially his run at Boston College under head coach Jerry York.

“When I got to Boston College with Coach York, they just continued to develop me valuing the details of the game,” McLaughlin said, as seen in team-provided video. “Coming in, that already was kind of established from me.

“Coach York has had such a great impact on me as a person and as a hockey player. He really values being a good person, being positive and just showing up and competing every day. I can’t say enough about how much he’s grown my game over the past few years.”

McLaughlin, who skated for Team USA at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, finished his career at Boston College with 40 goals and 36 assists through 130 games across four seasons.