Bruins Notes: Marc McLaughlin Lives Out Childhood Dream With Goal In NHL Debut

BOSTON — Marc McLaughlin made his NHL debut Thursday with his family, friends and more than a dozen Boston College teammates watching on at TD Garden as the Boston Bruins earned a dominant 8-1 victory over the visiting New Jersey Devils.

McLaughlin’s memorable moment reached its climax 12:04 into the second period, though, as the forward skated down the ice on a 2-on-1 with Trent Frederic and one-timed a perfectly-placed breakaway bid for his first NHL goal. It was one of Boston’s six second-period tallies, propelling the Bruins to a victory where they never trailed.

“Yeah, it was pretty special. I feel like I’ve lived that moment as a kid 100 million times down in my basement or shooting pucks or something,” McLaughlin, a native of Billerica, Mass., said after the win. “But for it to come true here and get in a game and obviously be able to contribute with goal, it’s really special. Coming into it, the boys definitely loosened me up a bit, made me feel comfortable in the room. I feel like that went a long way getting out there for the first time.”

McLaughlin, who admitted he likely was mimicking Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron when taking part in those basement hockey sessions more than a decade ago, said it was just as special to see his supporters celebrate his goal on the TD Garden Jumbotron.

“Yeah, I saw my mom jumping up and down. It was pretty cool to see,” McLaughlin said. “I’m blessed with having such a supportive family, friends, my teammates were here tonight. That means a lot to me to see them out here supporting me so I can’t wait to see them after.”

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy and Brad Marchand expressed their excitement for McLaughlin, as well.

“Well, did you see the bench?,” Cassidy said to reporters. “… I think every guy on the bench was excited for him. He’s a hard working kid. To get your first goal in front of your parents and your family, it’s a nice thing to be able to do. I think everybody is really happy for him. He earned it. He played hard.”