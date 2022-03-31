Marc McLaughlin Expects Legions Of His Supporters To Attend Bruins-Devils

NESN Logo Sign In

Don’t be surprised if fans greet Marc McLaughlin with a mighty roar.

The Boston Bruins forward expects 50-plus family and friends to attend Thursday’s matchup with the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden. McLaughlin, a North Billerica, Mass., native and former Boston College standout will make his NHL debut in, likely slotting into Boston’s third-line right-wing spot in Craig Smith’s absence.

“A lot, too many to count, a lot of family and friends, so it should be great,” McLaughlin said Thursday at a press conference, as seen in team-provided video. ” ? probably above 50.”

McLaughlin also told reporters he focuses on “trying to absorb” all the emotions ahead of his debut.

The Bruins signed McLaughlin on March 15 as a free agent and initially assigned him to the AHL Providence Bruins. However, Boston recalled him March 20 on an emergency basis, and he since has practiced well enough not only to earn a longer stay in the Bruins’ camp but also the chance to showcase his talents on the NHL stage.

It only makes sense McLaughlin’s family and friends are bound for TD Garden to celebrate his unexpectedly fast rise.