Marc McLaughlin Scores In NHL Debut As Bruins Tally Six (!) In Second

BOSTON — Bruins forward Marc McLaughlin, a native of Billerica, Mass., scored his first career goal in his NHL debut Thursday as Boston scored six goals in the second period while hosting the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden.

Boston took a 8-1 advantage into the final 20 minutes.

McLaughlin finished off a smooth feed from Trent Frederic, who passed up his own scoring chance on a 2-on-1 breakaway, to give Boston a 7-1 lead 12:04 into the middle frame.

Check it out:

It earned quite the celebration from McLaughlin’s family and friends in the stands, too.

McLaughlin’s goal came during a second period in which Erik Haula (at 2:22), Brad Marchand (at 6:33 and 10:34), Patrice Bergeron (at 9:01) and Taylor Hall (at 16:12) also scored.

Jake DeBrusk’s feed on Marchand’s first of two tallies was a slick, no-look assist, as well.

McLaughlin’s goal sent TD Garden further into a frenzy and allowed head coach Bruce Cassidy to sit back and relax for the final frame.

