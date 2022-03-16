Bruins Wrap: Boston Extends Point Streak With Overtime Win Vs. Blackhawks

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins extended their point streak to six games Tuesday night as Matt Grzelcyk netted the game-winning goal en route to a 2-1 overtime victory against the host Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center.

Boston improved to 37-18-5 while Chicago fell to 22-30-9.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Despite the fact it needed to be decided in overtime, the Bruins had their way with the Blackhawks while out-shooting Chicago 48-20 in the contest. Boston held a 24-6 advantage in shots midway through regulation, a 34-11 edge after two periods and tripled the Blackhawks in the category (40-13) at the time Patrice Bergeron finally netted the game’s first goal at 4:43 of the third.

The Bruins also had what would have been a go-ahead goal from Charlie Coyle waved off at 15:13 of the third period. Craig Smith was whistled for a very questionable goaltender interference on the play.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Marc-Andre Fleury stole one point for the Blackhawks as he recorded 45 saves on 46 shots in regulation. It marked a season high for the veteran netminder before the extra period even started. Fleury finished with 46 saves in the contest.

— Patrice Bergeron scored the first goal of the game at 4:43 of the third period as the Bruins captain batted the puck out of the air and into the back of the net. Bergeron finished with six shots in the effort.