David Ortiz Joined Red Sox Team Meeting To Deliver This Message

If the first team meeting of the 2022 Red Sox season is any indication, this year should be a good one.

Boston had a pretty special guest on hand to deliver a message to the team, as Red Sox legend and newly-voted Baseball Hall of Famer David Ortiz appeared on the JetBlue Park video board to address the players and manager Alex Cora.

“You guys have the talent,” Ortiz said. “You guys have new teammates who you need to learn from each other which is the most important thing. If you don’t learn from your teammates what your teammates are capable of, you aren’t going nowhere.

“Take care of business guys. Enjoy the good chemistry that you guys got going on. When you take that field, say ‘(expletive) everybody. We are the (expletive) best.'”

Talk about a pep talk.