College Hockey: Northeastern Falls To Western Michigan In NCAA Tournament

The dog days are over.

Northeastern suffered a first-round NCAA men’s hockey tournament loss on Friday, ending the season with a 2-1 loss to Western Michigan in overtime.

The Huskies battled back from a 1-0 deficit, with Aidan McDonough getting the puck past Western Michigan goalie Brandon Bussi with less than four minutes to play.

Luke Grainger potted the winning goal in overtime, though a monster attempt from Devon Levi forced a review before the game could be called in favor of the Broncos.

It was the first NCAA tournament victory in Western Michigan program history.

The Huskies finished the season 25-13-1.