Northeastern’s Devon Levi Named Finalist For Mike Richter Award

Northeastern netminder Devon Levi has advanced further in his quest for the Mike Richter Award as the top goaltender in Division I men’s college hockey.

Levi, who appeared for Team Canada at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, entered the Huskies’ national tournament run with a .952 save percentage, which is the best in the nation. His 10 shutouts rank second in the NCAA and his 1.52 goals against average ranks third.

The Huskies went 21-9-1 with Levi in net. The sophomore, who missed the 2020-21 season due to injury, took home numerous Hockey East accolades. He was named Rookie of the Year and Goaltender of the Year and also was selected as a first-team All-Star. He was the runner-up to Massachusetts’ Bobby Trivigno for Player of the Year.

Should he win the Richter Award, Levi will be the first Husky to do so since Cayden Primeau in 2018-19. He will have to beat out Yaniv Perets (Quinnipiac) and Dryden McKay (Minnesota State) for the trophy.

Levi also is a Top 10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, which is given annually to the top player in D1 men’s hockey.