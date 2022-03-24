Northeastern’s Devon Levi Named Finalist For Mike Richter Award

Levi has topped NCAA goalies all season

Northeastern netminder Devon Levi has advanced further in his quest for the Mike Richter Award as the top goaltender in Division I men’s college hockey.

Levi, who appeared for Team Canada at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, entered the Huskies’ national tournament run with a .952 save percentage, which is the best in the nation. His 10 shutouts rank second in the NCAA and his 1.52 goals against average ranks third.

The Huskies went 21-9-1 with Levi in net. The sophomore, who missed the 2020-21 season due to injury, took home numerous Hockey East accolades. He was named Rookie of the Year and Goaltender of the Year and also was selected as a first-team All-Star. He was the runner-up to Massachusetts’ Bobby Trivigno for Player of the Year.

Should he win the Richter Award, Levi will be the first Husky to do so since Cayden Primeau in 2018-19. He will have to beat out Yaniv Perets (Quinnipiac) and Dryden McKay (Minnesota State) for the trophy.

Levi also is a Top 10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, which is given annually to the top player in D1 men’s hockey.

