David Pastrnak Powers Bruins By Blackhawks With Two Goals, One Assist

NESN Logo Sign In

Who is better than David Pastrnak right now?

The Boston Bruins were able to reverse their recent late-game fortunes Thursday night as they were the ones to score in the final minute of the third period to defeat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3.

Pastrnak scored two goals on the night, including the game-winner that gave the Bruins their sixth win in eight games. The right winger also added an assist to end with a three-point evening.

For more on Pastrnak’s heroics, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.