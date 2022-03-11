David Pastrnak Powers Bruins By Blackhawks With Two Goals, One Assist

Pasta is scorching hot right now

by

Who is better than David Pastrnak right now?

The Boston Bruins were able to reverse their recent late-game fortunes Thursday night as they were the ones to score in the final minute of the third period to defeat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3.

Pastrnak scored two goals on the night, including the game-winner that gave the Bruins their sixth win in eight games. The right winger also added an assist to end with a three-point evening.

For more on Pastrnak’s heroics, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

More NHL:

Jack Ahcan Reveals Feelings On Bruins Tenure After Scoring First NHL Goal
Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak
Previous Article

Bruins Power Play Came Alive As Team Pots Two To Beat Blackhawks
Boston Bruins center Craig Smith, defenseman Connor Clifton, center Trent Frederic
Next Article

Bruins Notes: How Bruce Cassidy Felt About Third-Period Response

Picked For You

Related