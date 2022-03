NESN Logo Sign In

It was a good night for the Boston Bruins to reignite the power play.

Boston defeated the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night by a score of 4-3 thanks to a game-winning goal by David Pastrnak with seconds to spare in the third period.

The Bruins scored two power-play goals in the effort, going two-for-three to aid them in their win over Chicago.

